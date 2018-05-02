Royal Neighbors of America (RNA) have been busy this spring preparing Welcome Buckets, with the participation of local businesses, for the 18 new residents who have moved into town over the last year as well as four moving in this summer.

There are 18 local merchants who have donated to the Welcome Buckets plus many individuals and the Pine Haven Fire Auxiliary to name a few.

The combined efforts of the RNA women including Charr Betts, Mary Hancock, Pat Heinz, and this year, Dixie Means and LaDonna Rolfson are appreciated when the 18 beautifully assembled colored buckets were distributed on Tuesday morning with a solor powered lighted humming bird, a map and written history of Pine Haven, local business coupons, candy and more.