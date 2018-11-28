Wanted: Christmas Nativity sets

The Moorcroft Interfaith Community would like to invite the public to attend a very special community event to honor the Birth of Jesus, to be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Moorcroft Town Center Library from 2 to 5 p.m.

The committee is seeking Nativity sets to be brought to the MTC Library for display on December 9. Set up for Nativities from 1-2 p.m. Displays will be taken down after 5 p.m.

This is a come and go event starting at 2 p.m. with the Moorcroft Community Choir sharing some old chorals and a new arrangement. There will be a reading of the Christmas Story and a bell choir from Sundance will play for the enjoyment of those attending.

The Moorcroft Community choir will do a reprisal later in the afternoon for those who arrive later. Come in, enjoy the many Nativity scenes, have some refreshments, visit with neighbors and leave when ready. This event is sponsored by the Moorcroft Interfaith Community.