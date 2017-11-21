Wanted: Christmas Nativity sets and musical talents

The Moorcroft Community Christmas Nativity and Music Extravaganza Committee, a group of local congregations, would like to invite the public to attend a very special community event to honor the Birth of Jesus, to be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Moorcroft Town Center Library from 2 to 5 p.m.

The committee is also seeking Nativity sets for this special Christmas celebration. The Nativity sets will be displayed with a card that informs guests of who owns the set as well as some of the history behind the set, such as country of origin, date constructed.

In addition to the display of Nativity sets, local choirs, soloists and musicians will be present to serenade attendees with Christ-centered music. There will be the reading of the Christmas Story and other readings throughout the afternoon.

Please plan to attend. If you have one or more Nativity sets you would like to display, or if you your choir, band or group would like to be a part of this celebration, please contact one of the individuals below:

Walt Campbell 307-680-6850 Waltc@mkoil.net

Randy Blakeman 307-756-2066 randyblakeman@collincom.net

Monte Reichenberg 217-251-1182 revmonte@hughes.net

This is a free event open to the public. Refreshments will be provided by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce. Please come celebrate with us.