Walking tacos fund book bike

By Sarah Pridgeon

The proceeds from this year’s walking taco stand on Rally Wednesday have enabled the Crook County Library Foundation to purchase a “Book Bike” to promote reading in the local area.

The $5800 donation was achieved through the volunteerism of Powder River Energy employees during the event and a matching donation from the Powder River Energy Foundation.

Library Director Jill Mackey shared the news with the Crook County Commissioners last week, explaining that the book bike was proposed by Sundance Branch Librarian Kim Heaster, who felt it would be an attention-grabbing and fun way to reach out to readers in the community. The bike has large containers attached to its sides that can be filled with books to carry them around town more easily and opened up for display and browsing.

The book bike will allow library staff to appear at festivals, parades and other events in the county throughout the year. It is expected to be ready for use by spring, 2019.

The bike has been purchased thanks to the popular annual Rally Wednesday booth in downtown Sundance, which this year raised $2900 from community members and visitors who bought walking tacos throughout the day. With the match from the PRECorp Foundation, the total donation was $5800.

Established in 2007, the Powder River Energy Foundation has awarded more than $750,000 to organizations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties. For more information on the Foundation, its charitable giving, fundraising or how organizations may apply for grants go to the Foundation website at www.precorpfoundation.org.