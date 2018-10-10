Volunteers needed

The Moorcroft Senior Citizen Center is in desperate need of volunteers to step up and open the center on week days at 8:30 a.m. and keep it open until 12:30 p.m.

The center is only beneficial to Moorcroft area residents because of the time and effort of the volunteers as the office is no longer manned by paid staff.

If you are interested in volunteering, whether a day or two a week or a month, the board of directors for the Moorcroft Senior Center would like to hear from you; and you don’t have to be a senior to volunteer either. Please call 307-756-9550 to be put on the schedule.