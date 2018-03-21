Volunteer search and rescue meeting next week

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be having an organizational meeting for the Sheriff’s Office volunteer search and rescue team on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the community room in the basement of the Crook County Courthouse.

Sheriff Hodge would like to encourage anyone interested in joining the Crook County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team to please attend this meeting. Numerous applications have already been received from local residents and all who have filled one out are asked to please attend.

Applications are available on the Crook County Sheriff’s Office website and will also be available for interested people to fill out at the meeting. If you have any questions before meeting please contact Undersheriff Todd Leimser or Sgt. Eric Stevens at 283-1225.