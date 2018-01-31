Veterans’ assistance available

A state of Wyoming veterans’ service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout February.

Brian Yeager is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA healthcare. Yeager can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.

His office is staffed in Gillette, at 551 Running West Drive, Suite 100, and he will also be available at the following locations:

• Sundance: Feb. 6 at the Crook County Courthouse from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Newcastle: Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the Department of Workforce Services from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Upton: Feb. 13 at the Upton Community Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During periods of inclement weather, please check with the staff at the outreach locations to ensure the veterans service officer will be available. Please contact him at 307-687-5396 for more information, or to schedule an appointment.

Yeager, a former U.S. Marine, is available to meet with veterans and their families from Campbell, Crook and Weston counties in addition to the scheduled outreach.