Vernon Seeley of Osage, Wyoming, died early Sunday morning the 14th of May 2017. Services were held at the Worden Funeral Chapel in Newcastle on May 19 followed by a reception at the Newcastle Senior Center.

Vernon was born June 2, 1948, in Deadwood, South Dakota. His family ranched near Sundance, Wyoming. When Vernon was 11 his family moved to the current ranch location outside of Osage. He served four years in the US Coast Guard after which he returned home and was married and helped to raise three kids. Vernon was a lifelong rancher and was proud of his red angus herd that he had built up over the years. He was an avid shooter and enjoyed riding his side-by-side around the ranch.

Vernon is preceded in death by his father, David Seeley and his wife, Jane Ann Seeley. His survived by his mother, Una Seeley; brother, Lenard Seeley; two sons, Matt and David Seeley and daughter, Paula Heimann. Vernon had four grandchildren, Joseph and Johanna Seeley, and Garrett and Leah Heimann.

A memorial has been established to benefit the Osage Ambulance.