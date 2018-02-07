UW Honor Rolls

The University of Wyoming lists four students from Crook County on the 2017 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. Those students are: Cort Ingalls of Beulah, Korina Anne Moria Ike of Hulett, Bayli Ann Buckmiller of Moorcroft and Eden R. Valdon of Sundance.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming lists 11 students from Crook County on the 2017 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls. Students are: Rebecca Marie Dulaney of Aladdin; Hali K. Ike, Alberto Mastrovito and Brooke A. Mills of Hulett; Garrett A. Bietz and Joseph Christian Clonch of Moorcroft; Savanah A. Richter of Pine Haven; Olivia Farris Croft, Logan M. Inghram, Kelsie Jade Loken and Haley G. Marchant of Sundance.

The University of Wyoming lists three students from Crook County on the 2017 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. Students are: Jonathan Tinsley of Aladdin, Jessica Noreen Donnell of Moorcroft and Lorena M. Robinson of Pine Haven.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.