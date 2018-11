As part of the Crook County School District’s ever-more vigilant security measures for the schools of Crook County, reports CCSD #1 Superintendent Mark Broderson, the MK-8 and MHS have had a new access control mechanism at the high school and an upgrade to the ingress at the MK-8 installed, “So that the buildings are more secure and they are safer than they were two weeks ago.”

These security advances are paid for by district and state funds.