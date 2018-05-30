U.S. Senate pages wanted for fall 2018

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students who will be juniors in the fall to apply to be a Senate page in Washington, D.C.

The deadline for fall applications is June 14. There are 30 page positions in the United States Senate each session and Enzi is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a young adult from Wyoming to serve in one of these positions.

“The page program allows students to have a front row seat during debates in the U.S. Senate,” said Enzi. “The program will provide unique experiences that participants will carry with them forever.”

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Fall page eligibility is limited to high school juniors for the 2018-2019 school year who will be 16 or 17 years old on or before the date of the appointment. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Pages live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

The fall session runs from September 4 to January 25. Applications and additional information can be found at www.enzi.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/page-applications. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Senator Enzi’s Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or Dianne_Kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.