Two-time champ leads the pack at State

Moorcroft Cross Country brings home third from State



By Jennifer Linn

Congratulations to the Girls Cross Country Team for earning third place honors at the state meet this past weekend and Hailey Jones for being a two-time state champion.

Jordan Jones won a very close third place, she was first or second throughout the entire race and came in with the fastest sprint she’s ever had, but, sadly, lost by two steps across finish line.

Sydnee and Shayla Williams also had two of their fastest times of the season, despite the windy conditions, and Amasa Gerstner ran a good race and came in with a great finish. For placements, see center pages.