Ghosts, ghouls and assorted other surreal visitors are invited to Trick or Treat Street at the MTC gymnasium Saturday, October 28 from 5 until 8 p.m.

Come enjoy the Haunted House to feel that seasonal freezing of your blood or the Spook House if you prefer just a little frost in the air. The Cake Walk is to die for and all the other games are just a scream.

This event is sponsored by the Moorcroft Parent Advisory, Moorcroft Police Department and the citizens and businesses of this community. If you would like to donate, please send your contribution to Moorcroft Police Department, P. O. Box 70, Moorcroft, WY 82721.