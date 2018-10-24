Calling all denizens of the dark to come and enjoy Trick or Treat Street at the MTC Saturday, October 27. The event starts at 5 p.m. and continues until 8. The games, maze and not so spooky haunted house are frightfully fun for the little goblins and the Haunted House for the grownups is positively scream worthy!

This annual event is sponsored by the Moorcroft Elementary Parent Advisory, Moorcroft Police Department and local citizens and businesses.

All donations including cakes and cookies for the Cakewalk are greatly appreciated and monetary contributions can be sent to the Moorcroft Police Department, P.O. Box 70, Moorcroft, WY 82721.

Call Angie Peters with any questions at 307-756-9218. So dress your ghouls, ghosts, bees or butterflies in their best fright night garb and join the fun!

“Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore, scary witches at your door; Jack-o-lanterns smiling bright, wishing you a haunting night!”