Track team splits to attend two meets

By Mary Hunter

On Friday May 4, the Moorcroft Wolves for the first time ever was a split team. Half of the wolves went to the Bulldog Invite in Sundance and half went to the Camel Qualifier.

In Sundance, the 4×100 relay team of Amanda Otto, Marla Sproul, Kaelixte LeFave and Andrea Pfeil earned a third place finish with the time of 58.50. Andrea Pfeil leapt to the height of 4’4″ in the high jump to share fifth place with Midwest.

Andrea Pfeil then earned sixth place in the long jump with a jump of 14’1″. Sydnee Williams hopped skipped and jumped to take a fourth place finish in the triple jump with a hop of 28’ 11.5″ and Sproul earned seventh place with a jump of 27’ 9.5″.

LeFave muscled implements to take eighth place in the shot put 28″ 7.75″ and in the discus with a throw of 87’8″. Rowdy Pfeil earned a third place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.09 seconds and then earned sixth place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.06 seconds.

In Gillette, Hailey Jones took home a fourth place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.70. Jordan Jones took fifth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:38.83, then she took third place in the 1600 meter run with the time of 5:57.27.

The 1600 sprint medley team of Tacey Fischbach, Grace Breaux, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones earned second place with the time of 4:33.17. Grayson Osmon held fast to an eighth place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.66 and he secured a seventh place finish in the 200 meter dash with the time of 11.66.

The Wolves head to Torrington for the 2018 1A/2A Regional Track and Field Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12.