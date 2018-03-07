Track and field season begins

By Coach Mary Hunter

The Moorcroft High School track season began on Monday, March 5 with the first practice and the Junior High will begin practicing on Thursday the 8 of March. We have an impressive group of ladies and a few young men signed up for the track season.

We are going into the season with two coaches for High School and Junior High. We have a parent that has volunteered to help out and we will pick up a student manager this year.

The high school has two track meets before Easter break. On Friday, March 23, our runners and throwers will compete at the Laura Chord Memorial track meet in Newcastle at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, we travel to Buffalo for the Jerry Campbell invite. The meet is an evening meet with the start time to be announced soon.

I want to take the opportunity to wish good vibes to the track team and hope that injuries will be kept to a minimum.