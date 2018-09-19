Town re-evaluates old decision

By Grace Moore

Don and Peggy Dihle recently started preparing their lot in Pine Haven for the house they plan to build. Following the town ordinances, Don hired a survey company to stake the required setbacks from the lot edges, but the conclusions of the surveyors were so confusing that the Dihles attended the Tuesday night meeting of the Pine Haven Council to discuss the unanticipated issue and seek assistance.

“The way the survey is looking, I have a 5000 square foot of property that I can’t build on right now,” Don said.

When Don explained his problem, Mayor Larry Suchor shared the original consideration of the council in 1998 when the town vacated that stretch of Whitetail Drive and decided to confiscate 35 feet of otherwise dedicated property starting from the center of the vacated road for a utility easement. The property owners further up the road were considering splitting their lot into two and would need a second ingress if they did so.

“That is why we did what we did,” Suchor said.

After further investigation into the matter, Don found other issues and requested some assistance from Town Attorney Pat Carpenter to get a better understanding.

“It’s complex and I appreciate your attorney, Mr. Carpenter speaking with the surveying firm, between the two of them, they have a better understanding of what it would take to resolve the whole issue,” he said.

Of the issues to be resolved, one is a quick claim deed, “so that I own the property right to the center of the vacated Whitetail Drive and have clear title to that”.

The other is to correct the easement. Suchor noted that, because there are no utilities there to interfere with readjusting the easement, “it is a question of taking that 35 feet and giving that back and keeping ten feet; that should be sufficient”.

Carpenter explained the choices the town made regarding the deed were simply “because it would require a second document giving the easement back to the town”.

HDR Engineering’s Heath Turbiville and Carpenter were asked to further investigate and find a way to facilitate a conclusion to the problem that will satisfy all parties.