By Head Boys Basketball Coach Toby Semlek

The Moorcroft boys basketball team traveled to Burns December 7-9 for the Burns Tournament. Moorcroft played Burns Thursday night and lost the game 54-41.

High scorer was Garret Wood with 15 points, which was all three pointers and high rebounder was Caleb Connally with six offensive and six defensive rebounds.

The next game was against the #2 team in the state, Pine Bluffs. Moorcroft lost the game 77-20. High scorer was Grayson Osmon with six points and high rebounder was Kaiden Blakeman with three defensive rebounds.

Later that afternoon, Moorcroft faced Saratoga and lost the game 62-54. High scorer was Osmon with 13 points, followed by Connally with 12. High rebounder was Osmon with nine total and Connally with six.

On Saturday, Moorcroft went up against the #4 team in the state, Wyoming Indian High School and lost the game 72 to 25. High scorer was Osmon with ten points followed by Wood with six. High rebounders were Blakeman and Denton Pavlenko with five each.

The next weekend, December 15-16, Moorcroft traveled to Riverton for the Foothills Classic. The first game was against #4 ranked Wyoming Indian High School and Moorcroft lost the game, 84-43. High scorer was Connally with 11 and the high rebounders were Osmon and Connally, each with five.

The next game was against the #1 team in the state, Wind River. Moorcroft lost the game, 69-29. High scorers were Connally and Clay Stripp with eight, followed by Blakeman with seven.

Later in the day, Moorcroft played Big Piney and lost 59-30. High scorers were Connally and Osmon with eight each, followed by Clay Stripp and Wood with six.

Moorcroft faced some very tough teams for their first few games. With each game, they improved and seemed to play better together.

We are looking forward to getting into conference play and hopefully turn things around and get some wins. The kids have been working hard in practice and it will show in their play our on the court.