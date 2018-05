The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics made its way through Crook County on Tuesday as members of the local law enforcement community carried the torch from Hulett to Devils Tower, where they met up with members of the Crook County Special Olympic team for the last leg.

The run is aimed at helping to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. From here the torch continued on to the summer state games which took place late last week in Laramie.