Tina Wood to run for re-election

By Sarah Pridgeon

Tina Wood, Republican, will run for a seventh term this year as Clerk of District Court, looking to continue a service to the community that has spanned almost 24 years as clerk and four as deputy.

“I enjoy what I do and I feel I do a good job. The residents of this county are my number one priority and they deserve an elected official that will provide integrity and leadership” she says.

Wood believes her years of service are a significant bonus to understanding the role and the community.

“There is a need for doing it correctly. We’re dealing with people’s lives, and those lives matter,” she says. “We do our best to make their experience in the court the best it can be, because we are dealing with their lives.”

During her current term, Wood’s achievements include making headway in the project to digitize all the records of criminal, civil and probate cases that the county has handled since the late 1880s.

“We’re still working on that project and creating an index it to make it easier for people when they come in to do research for family members or whatever else,” she says.

“It’s fascinating – people aren’t aware that it’s all public record and anybody can come in and look at those records.”

There’s a lot of history in the office, she says, stretching back to the day Crook became a county.

“The case where Crook and Campbell Counties were split, the Sundance Kid, it’s all there,” she says.

“People will read old issues [of the Times] and then come over and say they read something in the paper and want to further their research. They’re looking for that missing piece, and if we can add that missing piece it’s very rewarding.”

Another achievement for Wood during the past four years is an improvement in security at the courthouse.

“The Wyoming Legislature funded court security to counties. The Supreme Court, with the help of the National Center of State Courts, came up with security standards each court should have,” she says. “The local court security committee, of which I am a member, with the committee’s direction and the County Commissioners’ final approval, was able to use the funding and install security measures not only for the courts but throughout the main floor of the courthouse.”

The committee focused on improvements that would improve security while still making the choice to retain the small-town feel of the courthouse, Wood says.

Wood serves on the Sixth Judicial Child Support Authority Board and on the Courts Public Access Committee. She is past president of the Wyoming Clerks of District Court Association. Wood is also the First Vice President of the Wyoming Association of County Officers.

Wood graduated from Sundance High School, then attended Casper College and Chadron State College before graduating from the Denver Paralegal Institute in 1985. She has lived in Crook County for most of her life, is married to Steve Wood and has three sons.