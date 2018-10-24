Three Wolves excel at state cross country meet

By Jennifer Linn

Although we did not have a full team going into the state meet this year, our three girls pushed themselves to successfully meet their individual goals.

First Place: Hailey Jones (three-time state champ!)

PR’d the course with a 19:46

Fourth Place: Jordan Jones

PR’d the course with a 20:47

42nd Place: Amasa Gerstner

PR’d the course and all-time PR with a 26:52

Hailey Jones has shown again what a strong, competitive runner she truly is. She is now a three-time state champion! While running on this course earlier this season, she ran a 20:00 min 5000m race, which was her best time on this course in three years.

Hailey knew she could do better and put in the miles during practice. In the end she took almost 15 seconds off her time at this meet; which is truly remarkable at this level.

Jordan Jones ran a strong race. She had a bit more competition that she had planned, but that only improved her time by almost 30 seconds compared to her last time on this course. Taking fourth with a PR on the course at the state meet is a great way to end her high school cross country career.

Jordan is a four-time All-State Award winner. She has been our knowledgeable team leader. She will be greatly missed, but we look forward to what the future holds for her in running as she participates at a collegiate level.

Amasa started into cross country two years ago as a “non-distance runner” – her words! Fast forward to this state meet and you would never have guessed that about her.

She is a true distance runner; her form, her attitude, her confidence have all transformed her into the incredible runner she is today. Amasa doesn’t give up or take the easy way out.

She put in the “grunt work” that goes in behind the scenes for all runners and her results at this meet showed it. She ran her personal all time best race today; a time of 26:52!

She took off three minutes from her time on this same course just over a month ago. That is an impressive feat for any runner.

These girls have run over 165 miles each at practice alone in just two months. Whatever kind of workout I threw at them, they completed it at the highest standard; often times, even doing more than was expected.

We don’t always recognize the amount of work that goes into the successes of our runners, but it truly is day after day of pounding out those miles. These three athletes are so successful because of their work ethics and positive attitudes.

I would also like to thank all the parents and supporters of our cross country runners; they are great runners because of their remarkable support system.