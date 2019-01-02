Three wins for Lady Wolves

By Dusty Petz

On Friday, the Lady Wolves started the First Annual Powder River Conference Tournament at noon by taking on the Tongue River Eagles.

The Wolves jumped out to an early 15-8 first quarter lead, but Tongue River was able to close the gap and the game went into halftime with the Wolves leading, 24-17. After some halftime adjustments, the Wolves were able to hold the Eagles to just eight points in the second half and won the game, 43-24.

The game was closer than the score appeared. We made some mistakes in the first half that we needed to correct and we did that and were able to come out with the win. Our defense was much better in the second half.

The Lady Wolves’ second game of the day pitted them against Wright in the evening contest. The girls were excited for the night game and their focus was where it needed to be.

It was a defensive battle in the first quarter with the Wolves holding a 9-8 lead. That changed in the second quarter when the Wolves outscored Wright, 22-9 to take a 31-17 lead into the half. The second half was much of the same with the Wolves getting the 61-43 victory.

I really thought that we put a solid four quarters of basketball together. The girls were locked in and did what was asked on the defensive end; our defense was really the key. We were able to get stops and not let them get a lot of offensive rebounds. We were then able to convert on the offensive end by being patient and finding the open person. It really was a team effort on the evening.

The last game of the tournament on Saturday found the Lady Wolves facing off against Kaycee. The Wolves got off to a good start and took a 29-13 lead into the half. The Wolves were able to close out the game with a 54-28 victory.

I was concerned with how we might respond following Friday’s games but we came out with good intensity and got a good effort. All of the girls were able to get time and contribute. Overall, it was a good tournament for us. There are some things we can get better at while also building off of the positives from the weekend. The support at the games was very good and it was nice to see the turnout.

The Lady Wolves return to action at Upton on Friday, January 4 and then at Hulett on Saturday, January 5. Come out and support your Moorcroft Wolves!!