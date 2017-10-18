Thomas Gideon

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 18, 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Ministries Church in Moorcroft, WY, with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.

Thomas J. “Tom” Gideon, 71, of Pine Haven WY died peacefully Thursday, October 12, 2017 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tom was born April 8, 1946 to J.T. and Oma Gideon in Mingo, IA. Tom was raised in Mount Carmel, IL, where he graduated high school. In 1970, Tom moved to Wyoming, where he worked in the oil and gas industry.

During this time, Tom met his wife of 43 years, Brenda Hochhalter. They were married February 25, 1974 and to this union three children were born, TJ, Chad and Amanda.

Tom was a transload manager for Bonneville Transportation in Moorcroft for 15 years until his retirement in 2012. Tom’s love for the lake and being a camp host at Keyhole State Park led to his relocation to Pine Haven, WY in 2004 with his wife.

In 2008, Tom and Brenda bought “R” Place Bar & Grill in Pine Haven to manage together during their retirement years. Tom enjoyed skiing, boating, fishing, camping, Nascar Racing, trips to Deadwood and especially spending time with family and socializing with friends. He was also a member of the Eagles Lodge Gillette Aerie 2711, where he was a past president.

Tom had a way with people where you knew he loved you by how much he teased you, his joking, (ornery) straight forward manner was what most people loved about Tom and will remember fondly.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda; his three children; TJ (Mandi) Gideon, Chad (Melissa) Gideon and Amanda (Dave) Vigil; grandchildren Devin Cady, Tionna Dalby and Dalton Vigil; four great grandchildren, brother Gary Gideon; sisters Judy Shular, Sandy Kay Viner, as well as many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother David Gideon, and granddaughter Taylor Janese Gideon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pine Haven Cemetery beautification project or the Pine Haven Fire Department.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to in Tom’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Ct., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be sent via internet at www.WalkerFuneralGillette.com.