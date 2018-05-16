They did it again

By Mary Hunter

On Friday and Saturday, the Wolves track and field team traveled to Torrington to compete in the 2018 1A- 2A Regional Track Meet. In the Men’s side of the bracket, Grayson Osmon made it to the final round in the 100 meter dash and took seventh place in the finals with the time of 12.09. In the 200 meter dash, both Rowdy Pfeil and Grayson did well in the preliminaries and both advanced to the finals. Grayson took fourth place with a time of 23.56 and Rowdy squeaked in, taking eighth place with the time of 24.21. Grayson will also be competing at state track in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 10″.

On the lady’s side of the bracket, Hailey Jones won the 400 meter dash in the preliminaries and turned around and won it again in the finals with the time of 1:01.40, besting her preliminary time. Grace Breaux was given a bitter pill when she learned that she had tied with the girl who took eighth place to the 100th of a second but lost a state qualifying position when the time was taken to the 1000th of a second. Hailey and cousin Jordan Jones took first and second place in the 800 meter run with times of 2:23.38 and 2:33.50 respectively. Then, these ladies turned around and did it again in the 1600 meter run. Hailey took first with a time of 5:23.33., setting a new regional record in the process. Jordan took second with the time of 5:43.99. Jordan ran an impressive 3200 meter run and took first place with a time of 12:52.56. The sprint medley relay team of Tacey Fischbach, Grace Breaux, Jordan and Hailey set another record for this race for the regional meet. These ladies beat second place by a full seven seconds to take the win with a time of 4:32.34. Andrea Pfeil took seventh place in the high jump, clearing 4’8″ and getting a new personal record. Tacey Fischbach will also compete at state in the triple jump, having earned seventh place with a hop, skip and a jump to 29’ 11.75″. The lady’s team took third place overall. With a lot of hard work and perseverance, Hailey was gifted with the title of Athlete of the Year for her wonderful accomplishments. With all of our small, but tough athletes’ efforts throughout the season blessed me with 2A Track Coach of the Year.

We will be taking six individual event athletes and seven total state qualifiers to the State Meet on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I want to thank all of our athletes for staying strong through a questionable beginning to the season. I am really proud of all of their accomplishments and their success. Thank you to the team members not qualifying for State: Shane Bray, Tianne Fischbach, Christian Nieto, Sydnee Williams, Marla Sproul, Mandy Otto and Kaelixte LeFave for completing the season with a bang. Thank you to Annie Sproul for being our parent volunteer and helping out wherever it was needed. Thank you to Zach Richards for being such a great side kick and helping make this season “run” like a well-oiled machine. Thank you all for all of your hard work. See you at State!