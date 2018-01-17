The waiting game

Oil rebounds, school recalibration finds no savings – this year’s session could be about holding the line, says Senator Ogden Driskill

By Sarah Pridgeon

The Wyoming State Legislature faces a mixed financial bag this year, according to Senator Ogden Driskill. While oil prices are rebounding and state investments are beginning to pay dividends, the budget is still problematic and early indications suggest the school recalibration study has not found potential savings – and, in fact, will recommend an increase in spending on education.

Senator Driskill, who began the week at an interim meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee, viewed the final recalibration study a few days ago. The draft was presented to the Select Committee on School Funding Recalibration in December and the final report will be discussed at the end of January.

“The recalibration study came in and I believe it is a $56 million increase,” he says. “It’s certainly not a silver bullet. In fact, it’s just the opposite.”

The recalibration study was commissioned at the 2017 session in answer to the education funding crisis. It was intended to provide an in-depth look at Wyoming’s school system and find ways to cut costs while allowing education to maintain its current levels or improve.

A $56 million increase would be problematic in the current financial climate, says Driskill.

“The real shortage that we’ve got is education and, if we fund it just the way we are now, going into the next biennium we’re looking at a $500 million shortfall,” he says.

Like the rest of this biennium’s budget, education may in fact be looking at cuts, Driskill believes.

“I see a very minor cut-off, but nothing major. By minor, I mean somewhere in the region of $10-30 million,” he says.

Meanwhile, the state budget received a minor boost this week with the release of the most recent CREG report.

“It was a little over $100 million better than the last one, which is obviously good news. But, even with that, we’re still about $850 million short on the budget,” Driskill says.

Can the legislature meet that shortfall this year? With some fancy footwork, the senator believes it can.

“There are some pretty good proposals on how they’re going to go about it,” he says. “If we take the one percent diversion, which is $160-170 million a biennium; and use our education diversion to the max, diverted away from its account, we still end up $200-300 million short that will probably have to come out of savings.”

State savings sit at $1.5 billion, he adds, so the legislature does have the money to cover that $200-300 million. That’s without raising any new types of revenue.

“Right now, as far as I know, there are probably three revenue sources potentially laying out there. We’ve got a slight raise on alcohol tax; tobacco tax; and they’re talking about a lodging tax,” he says.

“Those are really the only three that I’m hearing much about. I have no stance on them yet.”

Among the major budget issues that the legislature will consider this year, Driskill says, the governor is asking for $37.5 million for ENDOW, the economic diversification effort; Wyoming experienced a $32 million shortfall in Medicaid this year; and the legislature has been warned that the state will face a $130-300 million shortfall on mandatory nursing by 2030.

“Wyoming has got a decreasing percentage of working age people as opposed to retirees, so that makes it tough,” he says.

“Another big deal going is the potential to merge Workforce Services in with the Department of Health; it looks like probably there will be some type of merger. If that happens, three budgets will take up over 80 percent of the state budget: courts and prisons, K-12 education and health.”

Healthcare, without the merger, costs $1.8 billion per year, for example.

“They’re big numbers and they are ones we really can’t control,” he says. The state must continue to offer healthcare, he elaborates, while the prisons in Wyoming are 97 percent full and there is not a whole lot of room to change that figure through early release programs.

However, pressing issues aside, Driskill says there are signs that Wyoming’s economy is leaving the slump and heading back into stable territory.

“The good news is that oil prices are up and that’s going to continue to raise the CREG. We’ve got a bunch of new rigs going,” he says, noting that, as a rule of thumb, each dollar of oil price increase represents $45 million to the State of Wyoming.

“Also in good news, sales tax is up in almost all of the counties.”

Wyoming also realized $100 million in capital gains in the first six months of last year, Driskill says. This represents the money that was cashed out from the state’s investments, while about $48 million is being rolled back into investments at about a five percent return.

It’s also important to note that the overall state budget, not including education, sits $400 million below its total from ten years ago, Driskill says, and there are 357 fewer positions in state government than there were in 2010. This gives the legislature some breathing room.

“We’re not in any duress that we can’t do anything this year and my prediction is that we’ll take a breather. We’re not going to go wild cutting this year or taxing and give the economy a year or two to see if it can catch up with where we’re at,” he says.

“If it’s not picking up by next year I’m sure we’re starting to go back to some pretty draconian cuts again, but if it picks up the way it looks like it might, we’re probably going to stabilize.”

In a more stable situation, says the senator, there is more time to plan. The cuts made last year were drastic, he says, but necessary.

“We reacted with some pretty severe cuts and it’s very fortunate that we did, because if we hadn’t dealt with the general fund last year, instead of a $700-800 million deficit, we’d have been probably looking at $1.5 billion,” he says.

Unsurprisingly for a budget session, Driskill believes that financial issues will dominate the upcoming session as much as they have for the last three years. But while the senator is not yet aware of any pressing bills, he has been told that the legislature will also face a “huge pile” of more than 400 bills this year.

“That’s a lot for a budget session,” he says.