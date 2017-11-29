The season ahead

Girls Basketball

By Girls Basketball Head Coach Dusty Petz

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves started their season Monday for two-a-days with 15 girls out. We are going to be relatively young this year but have a good amount of experience returning. With the exception of incoming freshman, all of the girls saw varsity playing time last season.

Everyone will be asked to contribute individual skills to the team. The girls have put in a lot of extra time in the off-season and their individual and team skills have improved.

The girls show up early for practice, work extremely hard and stay after if they need help with anything. They are willing to put in the time and that says a lot about the character of this team.

We play in a tough conference where all of the teams are good and we will need to be ready to play nightly. We have a small window to get our conditioning where it needs to be and everything installed before our first tournament in Burns.

We play seven games in the first two weeks so we definitely hit the ground running. We will play a lot of girls with both our style of offense and defense.

Returning this season are seniors Tacey Fischbach and Haddie Lawrence; juniors Taylar Braden, Morgan Rising, Courtney Feehan and Kaelixte LeFave; and sophomores Kaylei Petz, Hailey Jones, RiLee Bonaguidi, Lizzie Peterson and Sydnee Williams. Freshmen new to the team are Tianne Fischbach, Teagan Timberman, Emma Elliott and Amasa Gerstner.

We are excited about the upcoming season and appreciate all of the parent, school and community support!

Wrestling

By Grace Moore

This year looks good for the 32 starters at the first practice Monday night. Head Wrestling Coach Charlie Williams smiled as the common area filled with youths waiting for practice to commence.

“We’re returning several state place winners; three state finalists; and two returning state champions, Solomon Petz and Tate Allison so, on paper, this team’s super tough. The athletes have very high expectations for themselves.”

Boys Basketball

By Grace Moore

Head Boys Basketball Coach Toby Semlek is working with a 12-man team this season, two of whom are seniors. He is optimistic about their prospects for the year.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out who want to play basketball. It’s my first year of coaching high school basketball so we’re going to put something together for the season,” he says.