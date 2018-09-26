The Reservoir opens in Pine Haven

By Grace Moore

The Reservoir in Pine Haven hosted an open house with great food and loaded tables inside and out as the owners, Bill and Misty Brown, celebrated with their neighbors the grand opening of the restaurant and bar formerly known as Skippy’s Anchor on Saturday afternoon.

The couple moved to Pine Haven July 1 and bought the establishment the same day, according to Bill. “It was a lucky opportunity,” he says.

They own a construction company in Gillette, which Bill will continue to operate. Misty, who has worked for more than ten years at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital, has resigned to manage their new home and enterprise.

“It’s looking really good so far,” smiles Misty. “We’re bringing a lot of the locals back in, they’ve been great.”

Bill agrees, saying, “It’s the local residents who are helping us keep the doors open.”

The couple is concentrating on the restaurant side at this time, opening at 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., expanding the menu and keeping the kitchen open during business hours. They are meanwhile remodeling and polishing up a bit to transform the The Reservoir into a sought-after lunch and dinner destination for both locals and visiters. The bar is open still from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.