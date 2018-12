The Pat Weede Tourney

By Marci Allison

The Wolves wrestled in the annual Pat Weede Memorial tournament in Gillette this past weekend. There, they dualed seven very competitive teams from around Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota. Individual dual results were:

Moorcroft vs. Thunder Basin- 21-47

160 was open for Moorcroft; 170 Wyatt Peters lost by decision, 4-5; 180 Rowdy Pfeil won with a pin in 2:52; 195 Parker Schlater won with a pin in 1:35; 220 and 285 were open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller lost by a fall; 113 Mica Herrera lost by decision, 0-5; 120 Rand Peters lost by major decision, 2-13; 126 Lloyd O’Neill won by fall in 3:08; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook won by decision, 7-5; 145 Parker Seeley lost by decision, 0-1; 152 Darrian Black lost by major decision, 0-13.

Moorcroft vs. Rapid City Central, SD-

24-45

170 Dekken Mayer lost by fall; 182 Rowdy Pfeil won by fall in .51; 195 Parker Schlater won by decision, 17-14; 220 and 285 were open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller won by fall in .35; 113 Mica Herrera lost by tech fall, 1-18; 120 Randy Peters lost by medical default; 126 Lloyd O’Neill won by defensive pin in .57; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook lost by decision, 1-9; 145 Parker Seeley won by decision, 6-2; 152 Darrian Black lost by fall; 160 was open for the Wolves.

Moorcroft vs. Bismarck Century, ND-

24-47

182 Rowdy Pfeil won by pin in .33; 195 Parker Schlater won by open; 220 and 285 were open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller lost by tech fall; 113 Mica Herrera lost by fall; 120 Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 126 Lloyd O’Neill lost by fall; 132 Charmayne DeLong lost by decision, 3-9; 138 Caleb Cook lost by decision, 1-4; 145 Sterling Norris won by open; 152 Parker Seeley won by open; 160 Darrian Black lost by decision, 8-12; 170 Wyatt Peters lost by decision, 3-8.

Moorcroft vs. Natrona-

18-59

195 Parker Schlater lost by fall; 220 and 285 were open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller lost by decision, 8-11; 113 Mica Herrera lost by fall; 120 Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 126 Charmayne DeLong lost by fall; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook lost by major decision, 1-14; 145 Parker Seeley won by fall in 1:02; 152 Darrian Black lost by major decision, 0-13; 160 was open for the Wolves; 170 Dekken Mayer won by open; 182 Rowdy Pfeil won by pin in .18.

Moorcroft vs. Scottsbluff, NE- 42-36

195 Parker Schlater won by fall in 1:20; 220 and 285 were open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller won by pin in .52; 113 Mica Herrera lost by fall; 120 Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 126 Lloyd O’Neill lost by fall; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook won by fall in .16; 145 Parker Seeley lost by fall; 152 Darrian Black won by pin in 2:55; 160 Hunter Garoutte won by open; 170 Wyatt Peters won by fall in 3:03; 182 Rowdy Pfeil won by pin in 1:02.

Moorcroft vs. Campbell County- 39-33

220 Parker Schlater won by pin in 1:07; 285 was open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller won by injury default; 113 Mica Herrera won by pin in .59; 120 Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 126 Lloyd O’Neill won by open; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook won by decision, 9-2; 145 Parker Seeley won by pin in 1:59; 152 Darrian Black lost by fall; 160 was open for the Wolves; 170 Dekken Mayer lost by decision, 7-8; 182 Rowdy Pfeil won by open; 195 was open for both teams.

Two exhibition matches were wrestled after the dual. Sterling Norris lost by fall and Charmayne DeLong won by pin.

Moorcroft vs. Sidney, MT- 9-66

285 was open for the Wolves; 106 Sean Buckmiller lost by fall; 113 Mica Herrera won by decision, 13-8; 120 Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 126 Lloyd O’Neill lost by fall; 132 Tyler Graf lost by fall; 138 Caleb Cook lost by fall; 145 Parker Seeley lost by decision, 11-12; 152 Darrian Black lost by fall; 160 was open for the Wolves; 170 Wyatt Peters lost by fall; 182 Rowdy Pfeil lost by decision, 5-8; 195 Parker Schlater won by pin in 3:03; 220 was open for the Wolves.