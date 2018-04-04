The future of voting

By Sarah Pridgeon

In the near future, Crook County will need to upgrade its voting equipment – which could also mean making changes to the way citizens vote. County Clerk Linda Fritz would like the community to consider the options and associated costs before the final decision is made.

“We will have to replace our election equipment, which will be 14 years old at that time. When they originally purchased the equipment, it was with Help America Vote Act funds, which is a federal grant,” she says. “We’ll have to make a decision on how we replace our equipment.”

The equipment to be replaced is the electronic counting machines that tally the votes once cast – voters will continue to cast their ballots on paper, as they have always done. The new machines will likely be needed for the 2020 election, Fritz says.

Until very recently, no federal assistance was available to purchase this new round of voting equipment, she continues. A federal omnibus bill was recently signed into law, however, that she says will appropriate money for cyber security and possibly election equipment.

“It’ll be a nationwide thing, I believe, so how much Wyoming will get I don’t know,” she says.

To replace the equipment with new versions that work in exactly the same way will cost around $200,000, Fritz says. However, there are other options available.

A “central count” option would require voters to fill out their ballots and place them into a bin, which would be transported to the Crook County courthouse to be counted (rather than the counts taking place at the polling stations). The cost for a central count system would run to around $68,000-70,000, Fritz says.

A vote center would meanwhile cost around $86,000 and would require citizens to visit one of the four municipalities to cast their vote. Though it would remove local voting stations and relies heavily on internet service, says Fritz, it would have the advantages of allowing citizens to visit any of the municipalities rather than being required to attend their designated precinct while reducing the number of election judges needed to keep the polling places open.

An additional option that has already been disqualified is all-mail ballot elections, says Fritz, which are currently in use in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. Though the County Clerk’s Association did float the idea of a bill for this, she explains, it found very little support because the traditional manner of going to the polling station to vote is not something people wish to lose.

The first two options – replacing the machines or central count – seem to be the most viable, Fritz says.

“I would like to know, if there’s not enough funding to replace to equipment completely, do people want me to go and replace all of the equipment in all of the polling place for $200,000 or would they prefer I do a central count?” she says.

“To them, all a central count means is that the results might be just a little bit later.”

Fritz recently held informational sessions for all four communities. One of the questions that came up, she says, was whether the future of voting will be all electronic and citizens will vote on their phones.

“It won’t be my decision to make, but it could be possible in ten years,” she says. “If that happens, do we really want to make an investment of $200,000 or do we want to go the cheaper route?”

Another question that came up repeatedly, she continues, was why the county does not simply go back to paper ballots.

“We do use paper ballots – the electronic part is only the mechanism by which we count the votes. It’s not how you cast your votes,” she says.

Later this year, when the exact amount of federal funding that will be available has been confirmed, Fritz plans to reach out to voters again to ask what they envision for the future of voting in Crook County. In the meantime, she asks that anyone with serious objections or concerns about one or more of the options contact the Crook County Clerk’s Office.