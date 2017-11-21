By Grace Moore

Second graders enjoyed an afternoon of churning butter, decorating cookies and writing special greeting cards for soldiers at the West Texas Trail Museum on Monday. This is the third year the museum has hosted the Thanks and Giving event.

There were 64 kids workin

g diligently at their assigned crafts. “We always do the churning of the butter because it represents the museum being historical; we decorate a treat of some sort for a reward,” says Museum Director Cynthia Clonch.

This is the second year that a few of the kids create cards for Operation Gratitude. “[The cards] go to all the service men saying thank you for your service for Christmas,” says Clonch.

The process of getting the cards from the hands of the children to the hands of the soldiers takes several months, so the thank you gifts from last year will be delivered this holiday season and the ones from this year will be delivered next holiday season.

If fun can be measured in decibels, sticky fingers and smiles, these youngsters had a blast.