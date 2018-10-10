Teaming up for a cause

By Katie Williams

The Moorcroft Lady Wolves started off Breast Cancer Awareness month with their annual “Pink Night” against Upton last Thursday. The Lady Wolves honored high school volleyball player Kennedy Sheehan, and volleyball volunteer coach Joy Sheehan’s family by raising money for Kennedy’s grandmother, Connie McKee, who is battling breast cancer. The team and community raised over $2,500 with the silent auction and the Block Out Breast Cancer fundraiser.

McKee had surgery last week and was unable to attend, but her family represented her at the volleyball match. For each block the Lady Wolves received, donors donated.

The Wolves ended the matches with 22 blocks. The Jv2, Jv1 and Varsity all had big wins against Upton.

The Varsity team won in a close battle with Upton. The scores were Moorcroft 3 Upton 2 (25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 24-26, 19-17).

I am extremely proud of not only our volleyball team but our community for coming together to make this night one to remember. Winning in the fifth set 19-17 was an exciting moment in our season thus far.

This was a team effort, and battling back to win the match showed our mental toughness as a team. We are excited to continue to keep working hard to prepare for our upcoming conference games.