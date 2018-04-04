Taking care of the neighborhood

By Nancy Feehan

The Moorcroft Interfaith Community welcomed Moorcroft and the surrounding area to a Good Friday service at the MTC last week. The drama “The Living Last Supper” was portrayed by a superb drama team and the choir, under the direction of John Kirk, was moving.

The fellowship and refreshments were enjoyed by over 100 guests. It was fantastic to see such broad community support.

Next, the Moorcroft Interfaith Community will host the ALICE training Saturday, April 7 at the MTC library, starting at noon with a potluck lunch; sandwiches will be provided and guests are asked to bring a dish. Crook County sheriff’s deputy Ed Robinson will lead the class.

ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate) is the number one active shooter civilian responses training for all organizations, providing preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or an active shooter.