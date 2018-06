Pine Ridge Ministries is excited to present a Summer Concert Series. The first will be a Mills Family “Jam Session” held on Friday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the RAM Center (formerly Camp Beard).

Please plan to attend this joyful evening of worship, community and fun. The concert will be followed with a time of fellowship.

Drinks will be provided. Please bring a plate of cookies or goodies to share. Hope to see you there!