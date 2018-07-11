Summer concert series continues

Pine Ridge Ministries is excited to host another concert in a summer series. Matt Avery will be sharing his unique musical talents on Friday, July 20 at Pine Ridge Community Church at 7 p.m. All are also invited to attend a potluck supper at 6 p.m.

Matt’s program will be a combination of hymns, gospel and country music. It is sure to be a night of toe-tapping, belly laughing, joyful singing and sweet music to the ears and soul!

This is the second concert in a series with the hope and intention of bringing community together for music, fellowship and fun. Stay tuned for similar events in August and September.