Summer concert series at Devils Tower

The Black Hills National Forest announces the Moon Walk interpretive program schedule for the 2018 season. In its 23rd year, Forest visitors will explore the importance of fire, reptiles and amphibians, botany, bugling bulls and learn about the stars in the night sky above the Forest.

Speakers include The Nature Conservancy, Black Hills State University, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the Black Hills National Forest.

Moon Walks are held on a Saturday night close to the official full moon and begin at 7 p.m. Most programs last for 1-2 hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip.

As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills or call (605) 343-1567.

June 30 – Snakes on the Plains: Conserving Prairie Stream Habitats – This walk is located in the northern Black Hills. The Nature Conservancy along with a herpetologist from Black Hills State University will discuss the importance of riparian habitat in grassland ecosystems for reptiles and amphibians.

July 28 – Botany – This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Explore the Black Hills Montane Grasslands, a plant community type unique to the Black Hills, led by Black Hills National Forest botanists. This program is in memory of Andrew Korth, USFS botanist, 2008-2010.