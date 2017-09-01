Strong start for Lady Wolves

The Varsity Lady Wolves started out strong Friday in Custer, sweeping Newell 25-10, 25-9 and Pine Ridge 25-15, 25-20 in two sets each.

On Saturday, the Wolves played against Hill City and won the match in two sets 25-13, 25-19. The Lady Wolves then fought hard in three sets and lost to Lead Deadwood 15-25, 25-21, 27-29.

The Wolves were seeded second going into bracket play. The Lady Wolves lost in the first match in bracket play to Edgemont 24-16, 20-25.

Overall, I am impressed with our first weekend on the court. I am very proud of our confidence and work ethic on the court.

Our girls played hard and showed up to compete for every match. We went 3-2 for the weekend.

Our offense is looking great and our hitters are staying aggressive at the net. We will continue to work at practice this week to be ready for our first home game against Hulett on Thursday.

The Junior Varsity Wolves went to Newcastle this weekend. The Wolves made it to the gold bracket, and lost to Sundance the second round of bracket play. Coach Ryno was happy with the improvements that are being seen on the court so early in the season.

By Head Coach

Katie Williams