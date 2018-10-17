Strangulation charges for Moorcroft man

By Sarah Pridgeon

Dustin Regan of Moorcroft has been charged with strangulation of a household member after an incident at the beginning of the month during which police were alerted of his presence in a local bar showing signs of having been assaulted.

On October 1 at around 8 p.m., Moorcroft Police Department responded to a call from dispatch that a person who had been assaulted was present at Deere Haven bar. An officer spoke to the bartender at Deere Haven, who named the subject as Regan.

The officer visited Regan at his residence and observed he had visible injuries to his face and was bleeding. He asked Regan what had happened and was directed to speak with a female resident of the home.

Regan claimed that the female subject had beaten him after he went upstairs to check his kids were in bed and she told him to get out of the house. When he found one of his children was still awake, he directed the child to get into bed and at that time the female subject began to attack him.

Regan claimed he did not respond to the attack. The officer sought out the female subject in the upstairs area of the residence and asked for her version of the incident.

According to court reports, the female subject stated that Regan had wanted to take the kids downstairs and had “jumped her back”, putting her in a headlock. She allegedly claimed that Regan had been holding her around the throat and she had feared he was trying to break her neck.

When asked about Regan’s injuries, the female subject showed the officer her hands, which allegedly appeared free of any marks that would suggest she had hit anything. The only mark was a swollen palm, which she claimed to have been caused by Regan slamming her down on the floor.

The officer states in his affidavit that the female subject’s neck showed slight red marks and a blotchy spot. When he returned to Regan in the downstairs area, the Sheriff’s Office deputy who had remained with the suspect stated that Regan had claimed he put the female subject in a headlock after she swung at him and that, when he had let her go, she hit him again.

Regan allegedly claimed he had thought the female subject was going to hurt him and that she had given him a black eye and broken his nose, stating that putting her in a headlock as a way to prevent them from beating you is “detaining” them. The officer paged Moorcroft EMS to the scene.

Regan has been charged with one felony count of strangulation of a household member, punishable by up to five years in jail, a $10,000 fine or both.