Steep learning curve for Wolves

By Travis Santistevan

The Wolves faced Edgemont over the weekend with a loss, Edgemont 56 Wolves 44.

The boys are improving, each learning the new system. They have shown some huge improvement from our first weekend.

Even though the outcome wasn’t where we wanted it to be, they keep working hard until the end. We have battled through some injuries also, hoping to be full strength after the Christmas break.

The Junior Varsity team has seen some good success, they are getting a lot of good playing time and minutes they haven’t seen in awhile. The Wolf Pups won with a score of 46 – 26.