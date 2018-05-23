State track: What a show!

By Mary Hunter

Jordan Jones earned a second place finish in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:53.22 and took sixth place in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:52.15. She got a ninth place finish in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:33.50.

Hailey Jones took second place in the 400 meter dash with a personal best time of 1:00.89. She took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:16.07. She took first place in the 1600 meter run with the time of 5:19.94.

Andrea Pfeil shared eleventh place in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 8″. Tacey Fischbach got a personal best in the triple jump with a hop, skip and a jump of 30’8.50″.

The team of Tacey Fischbach, Grace Breaux, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones stood up and delivered a brand new state record for a brand new state event. These young ladies ended their 2018 Track and Field season with an exclamation point, taking first place in the 1600 meter medley relay with the time of 4:27.40. They beat the second place team by nearly seven seconds and set another personal record for themselves in the event.

Rowdy Pfeil took 13th place in the 200 dash with the time of 24.34.

Grayson took ninth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.01. He qualified for the finals in the 200 meter dash where he took seventh place with a time of 24.39 and he got 12th place in the long jump with a leap of 19’4.25″.

The Lady Wolves earned fourth place overall out of 19 teams competing in the State Track Meet with only five ladies competing.

It was a very good year for the Lady Wolves Track and Field team.