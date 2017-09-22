State golf champion

State Golf
September 18-19
Sheridan
The Moorcroft girls took third place at state. Individually, for the girls, Rachel Sams placed first, Alison Meredith placed third, Jessica Trigg placed 20th and, for the boys, Caleb Connally placed fifth, Garrett Wood placed 12th, Caden Connally placed 13th, Payton Timberman placed 23rd and Lane Wood came in at 25th place.
Girls Team
Rounds: 1st 2nd Total
Wright 328 345 673
Tongue River 344 364 708
Moorcroft 366 342 708
Lusk 364 358 722
Individual Girls:
Rounds: 1st 2nd Total
Rachel Sams 91 101 192
Alison Meredith 109 94 203
Jessica Trigg 166 147 313
Boys Team
Rounds: 1st 2nd Total
Lovell 389 416 805
Kemmerer 401 410 811
Tongue River 405 407 812
Moorcroft 392 424 816
Niobrara County 425 418 843
Big Horn 411 452 863
Sundance 451 471 922
Wright 459 479 938
Individual Boys:
Rounds: 1st 2nd Total
Caleb Connally 83 107 190
Garrett Wood 101 103 204
Caden Connally 100 105 205
Payton Timberman 116 109 225
Lane Wood 108 120 228