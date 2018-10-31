State games well attended

Crook County Special Olympics at State Games, back row left to right: Spencer Ward, Dalton Byrne, Adam Perry, Bryce Merchen, Henry Hodges, Kyle Biggs, Macie Breaux; front row: Kamby Schuler, Chase Garman, Chance Duvall, Weston Allred, Bren Anderson, Andrew McCue, Evin Anderson.

On October 10-12, the Crook County Special Olympics team traveled to Casper for the State Special Olympics. State Games consist of nearly 600 athletes and unified sports partners and 125 coaches and volunteers. The Crook County athletes competed in cycling and bowling.

Moorcroft Athletes

Macie Breaux – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 500: Gold, Cycling 1k: Gold

Bryce Merchen – Bowling: Gold, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold

Weston Allred – Bowling: Gold, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Bronze

Sundance Athletes

Evin Anderson – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 500: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Silver

Chase Garman – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 500: Gold, Cycling 1k, Gold

Bren Anderson – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold, Cycling 5k: Gold

Spencer Ward – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Gold, Cycling 5k: Gold

Dalton Byrne – Bowling: 4th, Cycling 1k: Bronze, Cycling 5k: Bronze

Chance Duvall – Bowling: Gold

Kamby Schuler – Bowling: Gold

Andrew McCue – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold

Hulett

Athletes

Henry Hodges – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: Silver

Adam Perry – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: Silver

Kyle Biggs – Bowling: 4th, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: 4th