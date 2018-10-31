State games well attended

Submitted by Kassie Clements
On October 10-12, the Crook County Special Olympics team traveled to Casper for the State Special Olympics. State Games consist of nearly 600 athletes and unified sports partners and 125 coaches and volunteers. The Crook County athletes competed in cycling and bowling.
Moorcroft Athletes
Macie Breaux – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 500: Gold, Cycling 1k: Gold
Bryce Merchen – Bowling: Gold, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold
Weston Allred – Bowling: Gold, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Bronze
Sundance Athletes
Evin Anderson – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 500: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Silver
Chase Garman – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 500: Gold, Cycling 1k, Gold
Bren Anderson – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold, Cycling 5k: Gold
Spencer Ward – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Gold, Cycling 5k: Gold
Dalton Byrne – Bowling: 4th, Cycling 1k: Bronze, Cycling 5k: Bronze
Chance Duvall – Bowling: Gold
Kamby Schuler – Bowling: Gold
Andrew McCue – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 500: Silver, Cycling 1k: Gold
Hulett
Athletes
Henry Hodges – Bowling: Bronze, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: Silver
Adam Perry – Bowling: Silver, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: Silver
Kyle Biggs – Bowling: 4th, Cycling 1k: Silver, Cycling 5k: 4th