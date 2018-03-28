State Briefs

Great Lakes Airlines halts flights

CHEYENNE (WNE) – Great Lakes Airlines suspended all flight operations at midnight Monday.

It was Cheyenne’s only air service carrier.

The Cheyenne-based airline announced on its website and Facebook page Monday evening that all future scheduled flights are canceled effective immediately.

The company has not declared bankruptcy, though. According to the statement, it “will continue to operate certain segments of the business,” including support for Aerodynamics Inc. flights between Denver and South Dakota cities.

Charter airline Aerodynamics Inc. has been making federally subsidized flights to Denver from Watertown and Pierre, South Dakota, under the name Great Lakes Jet Express since August 2016, according to the Pierre Capital Journal. Other Great Lakes-serviced cities, including Prescott, Arizona, are left without any access to commercial air service, and report the announcement was unexpected by officials.

Great Lakes Founder Doug Voss and Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth could not immediately be reached for comment, but there have been indicators of the airline’s financial stress throughout the years.

During its heyday, the airline serviced nearly 100 cities. This number continued to decline and, by 2016, service had dropped to 13 airports in seven states, according to previous reporting.

The airline has struggled with flight reliability for years and, as of April 2017, owed Cheyenne Regional Airport, its headquarters, at least $80,000 in lease payments.

During its decline, Cheyenne Regional Airport’s lone commercial carrier ended air service to all but one of the cities it once served in Wyoming and cut its flights from Cheyenne to Denver to one per week.

Cheyenne Regional Airport supports around 1,000 local jobs and contributes $2 million in tax revenue, according to officials. It is expected, but not confirmed, that some local jobs will be lost as a result of the closure.

State, traveling wine co. argue over liquor “sales”

CHEYENNE (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Revenue Liquor Division says an out-of-state company marketing wine through at-home tastings is violating state law.

Massachusetts-based Traveling Vineyard sells wine and accessories over the internet, but it markets those products through in-home tastings hosted by members.

Attorneys for the Wyoming Liquor Division argued that the model violates state statute since the company “sells” wines in unlicensed establishments at the at-home tastings.

But an attorney for the company argued last week before the Wyoming Supreme Court that a sale never occurs, since money never changes hands during the tastings.

If participants want to purchase the wine, they fill out an “interest form” survey and may have wine shipped to their home at a later date.

“Promotion is not sale – it’s not in the statute,” Robert Jarosh, the attorney representing Traveling Vineyard and its parent company, Phoenix Vinters LLC, said last week during oral arguments.

But the Liquor Division disagreed, saying that the end goal of a tasting is to get people to buy the wine.

“This is pouring for value; this is a sale,” said Adam Luschel, who argued on behalf of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.

The arguments Thursday came after Traveling Vineyard sued the Liquor Division in federal court, alleging that the agency violated the constitutional rights of Traveling Vineyard and its independent wine guides.

But the Liquor Division asked the judge to dismiss the complaint and have the Wyoming Supreme Court decide the correct interpretation of the word “sale” in the law.

Woman sentenced for hitting husband’s car with her own

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 35-year-old woman who could spend up to 14 years in prison for chasing her husband through Gillette and ramming her Ford Taurus head-on into his Jeep Liberty will first serve time in the Campbell County jail for 10 misdemeanor charges.

Lenae Rook sped through residential neighborhoods and several parking lots in June, totaling her husband’s car and destroying the landscaping at a business.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Bartlett found her guilty March 19 of eight misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident. Rook will serve concurrent sentences for four counts of reckless driving, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, one count of driving without an ignition interlock device and one count of failing to stop at a red light.

Rook has completed her 20-day sentences for failing to stop at a red light and for one count of leaving a crash scene. She has about 129 days remaining of the 180-day sentences for the other six misdemeanors.

In District Court last month, Rook pleaded guilty to three additional charges that also resulted from the June car chase. District Judge Thomas Rumpke gave her concurrent sentences of three to eight years for aggravated assault, three to five years for felony destruction of property and 107 days for misdemeanor destruction of property. Rook will receive credit for 107 days served.

Rumpke also revoked her probation for a 2013 felony drunken driving charge because she had been drinking before the chase. Rook will serve 2.5 to six years for the probation violation and will receive credit for 94 days served.