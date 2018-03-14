State Briefs

Protestors of bison cull in court after chaining themselves to pens

CODY (WNE) — Protestors of the annual roundup and culling of bison from the Yellowstone National Park herd last week chained themselves to the Stephens Creek holding pens, were arrested and appeared in court.

Two individuals, apparently representing a group called Wild Buffalo Defense opposing the bison slaughter, were charged with counts of entering a closed area and interference with an agency funciton.

A third person was charged with entering a closed area in the Reese Creek drainage area.

These developments follow two sabotage incidents in January and February when the Stephens Creek pens were breached and bison set loose. Criminal investigations into those actions are ongoing, according to National Park Service spokeswoman Peggy Olliff.

Under the terms of the Interagency Bison Management Plan, it was agreed to reduce the 4,800-bison herd by between 600 and 900 animals this winter.

The long-term agreement stems from Montana ranchers’ concerns that bison will roam outside the Park in search of grazing areas, mingle with their cattle and transmit brucellosis.

As part of the herd reductions, bison are hunted, slaughtered, or can be transferred to Native tribes to start their own herds.

However, in January, someone using bolt cutters cut through the fencing at Stephens Creek, which is near Gardiner, Mont., and released 52 bison. Those bison were undergoing a lengthy testing period before being turned over to Montana tribes.

In February, another breach occurred, allowing 73 of 96 bison to leave the capture facility. Park Superintendent Dan Wenk was angered and surprised by the actions and said there would be stepped-up security around the pens, though he did not go into detail about the increased protections.

Acme reclamation project moving toward clean-up

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Department of Environmental Quality will begin cleaning up the area around the the former Acme power plant this summer.

The project partners also connected with a Yale intern to complete a website for the project.

In addition, as the Acme power plant reclamation project continues through preliminary tests and studies, Martine Wong, a student from Yale University, has worked on creating a website for the project.

The website will serve as a central location for updates, suggestions and support.

The Sheridan Community Land Trust previously utilized interns with the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies for water resources and land use planning research. SCLT executive director Brad Bauer set up the meeting between the Sheridan County Conservation District and Yale intern coordinator Charlie Bettigole. The two helped connect Wong to the project.

While previous projects with interns came before Bauer took the lead as executive director at SCLT, he sees the benefit of working with students. They bring a differing perspective, energy and availability that other groups may not be able to contribute.

“In this instance with the website, I don’t think the Conservation District or the Sheridan Community Land Trust or any other partners working on the Acme project would have had the time or the capacity to develop the website,” Bauer said.

Wong and the groups are still working on the logistics of the website. For now, information and updates remain available on the Conservation District’s site.

“Stand your ground” bill heads to gov.

CHEYENNE (WNE) – A “stand your ground” bill is on its way to Gov. Matt Mead’s desk for his signature.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate passed their “stand your ground” bills – House Bill 168 and Senate File 71 – through their chambers of origin. They didn’t coast through, however, after lawmakers in both houses expressed concern over civil and criminal immunities in the legislation.

Wyoming already has a castle doctrine, which provides a person can legally use weapons in self-defense in the home without a duty to retreat. In any other venue, a self-defense shooter would only have immunity from legal penalties if they could not reasonably retreat. The “stand your ground” bill would expand the castle doctrine to any place a person can legally be.

The Senate amended its bill, essentially gutting its sponsor’s intent, but then changed it again to give the measure back some of its teeth. While HB 168 made it out of its chamber of origin without amendments, the Senate committee amended it to reflect the Senate’s changes. Then when it made it to the House floor, it was amended on third reading to clarify shooters could face legal consequences if they accidentally injure or kill someone not posing a threat in a defensive shooting.

But the House’s last-minute amendments didn’t matter Saturday when the House concurred with the bill passed by the Senate. SF 71 with the House amendments was left to die without further consideration.

Mead has veto power and told the Casper Star Tribune he has concerns over the bill’s criminal immunity provisions. The Legislature can override vetoes with a two-thirds vote when it convenes this week, as long as two-thirds of the members are present.



Governor signs act to expand Medicine Lodge State Park

By Marcus Huff, Northern Wyoming Daily News, Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE – A bill signed into law on Friday by Governor Matt Mead effectively increases the size of the Medicine Lodge Archeological Site, north of Hyattville, currently part of the state parks system.

“Ultimately, the bill will increase visitation and to add more campsites,” explained Medicine Lodge Superintendent Brooks Jordan during the bill’s introduction.

Under the bill (Senate Enrolled Act 7), Medicine Lodge will gain 52 acres from the Department of Game and Fish, specifically, “A parcel of land of approximately ten (10) acres in Dry Fork canyon; A parcel of land of approximately fourteen (14) acres of the pasture parcel in the hay meadow; A parcel of land of approximately twenty-eight (28) acres west of park headquarters.”

Originally purchased in 1972 by Game and Fish, the Medicine Lodge Wildlife habitat Management Area consisted of 12,000 acres, including the archeological site.

Later, the archeological site, home to petroglyphs and native ceremonial sites, was put under control of the state park department.

In April 2017, a combined committee from the State Parks and Game and Fish conducted an independent review of the holdings and presented its recommendations to expand Medicine Lodge to the state’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Interim Committee in August.

“The land itself is already public,” said Jordan. “The ownership will remain with Game and Fish but should give us some room for expansion. In addition to camping areas, expanded trails will be built on the new land, Jordan noted. There are no plans for permanent structures at this time.

The bill goes into effect on July 1 of this year.