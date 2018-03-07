State Briefs

Tourism promotion seeks favorite landscapes

RAWLINS (WNE) —Wyoming residents have the opportunity to win prizes while taking photos at their favorite Wyoming locations.

The Wyoming Office of Tourism and Carbon County Visitor’s Council is currently giving away orange flags to Wyoming residents to take selfies with and post online.

“Post your pictures to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter to #FlyYourWy and #ThatsWY,” Carbon County Visitor’s Council Executive Director Leslie Jefferson said.

Office of Tourism Public Relations Manager Tia Troy said residents randomly selected each week will win a prize. The prizes will include water bottles, apparel and more.

“I think this is definitely promoting places for the summer,” Jefferson said. “We also hope that this is a promotional campaign that continues.”

Nearly 70 percent of out of state tourists visit the Carbon County in May-October. Jefferson said numbers remain fairly low during March and April. In addition, she also said in-state residents tend to travel out of state.

“Except for maybe high schoolers traveling for sports, people don’t really go on vacation,” Jefferson said. “I have never really gone to Thermopolis other than going by there when I am going by there for personal travel.”

Jefferson said the program could help the Carbon County Visitor’s Council determine where local residents like to go most and what their favorite restaurants are.

“I for one would hope you talk photos with your favorite retail or favorite restaurant,” she said.

The Wyoming Office of Tourism hopes to receive 307 photos March 7 to celebrate the state.

“We’re a state with only one area code,” Wyoming Office of Tourism Brand Office Integrations Senior Manager Kristin Dialessi said. “And celebrating Wyoming on March 7 (3/07) through social media creates an opportunity for all the residents to come together virtually to show our love for the state we call home.”

Gillette hospital restricts visits because of flu concerns

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County Health is restricting visitations to its maternal child and labor and delivery unit at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.

Hospital officials initiated the restrictions Friday evening because of a recent rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Infection Prevention Specialist Kate Craig said RSV cases have been low so far this season, “but the numbers are climbing,” and that’s led to the visiting restrictions at the hospital in Gillette.”Newborns are at a higher risk for contracting the flu and RV than the general population,” she said. “We will continue to monitor the cases within the community and look to lift the restrictions as soon as it is safe for our patients, visitors and employees.”

Restrictions in the maternal child unit will include:

— Visiting is limited to the mother’s spouse or significant other and two additional visitors at any one time.

— Visiting in the labor and delivery area is always limited to three.

— Children younger than 12 aren’t permitted to visit. A newborn’s siblings younger than 12 may visit if they are screened for symptoms of illness by maternal child nurses.

— Visitors who feel ill shouldn’t visit.

— Masks and hand sanitizer are available throughout the hospital and at each entrance. Patients at the emergency department, Campbell County Medical Group Walk-in Clinic or other medical group offices should wear a mask and use hand sanitizer if they feel ill or have cold or flu symptoms, such as a fever or cough.Craig said CCH will continue to monitor cases in the community and will look to lift the restricts as soon as it is safe for patients, visitors and employees.

Yellowstone east entrance closes for winter season

CODY (WNE) — Time to park the snowmobile.

The East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park has closed for oversnow travel for the winter season.

Gradually, between now and March 15, other roads will shut for oversnow travel as Park officials begin snow plowing and clearing roads for the spring-summer season.

East gate access closed March 1, Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris closed March 4 and roads from Norris to Madison and Norris to Canyon Village are scheduled to close March 6.

Major hotels, stores and concession areas are also closing one by one during this period.

The road between Gardiner, Mont. at the North Entrance, into Mammoth Hot Springs and Cooke City, is open to vehicular traffic year-round.

Depending on the cooperation of the weather, Park roads will begin to open again April 20.

The East Entrance is scheduled to open for the warm-weather season May 4.