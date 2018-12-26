State Briefs

Woman jailed after drugs sent from India to Torrington

TORRINGTON (WNE) — A Torrington woman remained in custody in the Goshen County Jail last week, facing felony drug charges stemming from a warrant search involving local and federal enforcement agencies.

Torrington Police Chief Timothy Hurd said Melody Dawn Boalch, 42, was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at a residence in the 1600 block of East F Street in Torrington when Torrington Police, assisted by officers from the federal Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency, Postal Service and Customs and Board Protection executed a search warrant.

Hurd said Thursday the warrant netted more than 2,000, 100 milligram tablets of the opioid drug tapentadol, along with oxycodone and fentanyl. Information leading to the arrest resulted when U.S. Customs officials intercepted a package from India, bound for Torrington, Hurd said.

The tapentadol has a retail street value in excess of $2,500, Hurd said.

Boalch was jailed on felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. As of Thursday afternoon, she was being held without bond in the Goshen County Jail, according to information on the Sheriff’s Department website.

Hurd praised the cooperation between his department and the various federal agencies involved which led to the arrest.

“I want enough people to we’re not going to tolerate this,” he said. “The public needs to know this stuff out there and we’re combating this.

“All the different federal agencies were great to us,” Hurd said. “When we work together, this is what happens.”

UW receives dementia grant

CASPER (WNE) — A University of Wyoming department and the school’s center on aging received an $866,453 federal grant to work with Albany County organizations to better help dementia patients and their caregivers.

The grant will last three years and is provided by the Administration for Community Living, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a university press release sent earlier this month.

The grant will focus on three main groups, the school said: those with dementia; those with “intellectual and developmental disabilities who may have dementia or be high risk of developing” the disease; and those family members or adults caring for those with dementia.

The press release notes Wyoming’s aging population and the strong association between aging and dementia.

Wyoming’s aging population has been of particular concern to health officials here, who have warned that the state will need to prepare for more residents who need long-term care.

“Aging is the No. 1 risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias,” Robin Barry, an assistant director in the psychology department, said in the release. “With an aging population, a greater proportion of our population is going to be diagnosed with some form of dementia. Our communities need to be ready to meet the needs of people with dementia.”

Barry — who will lead the project — and her team will provide counseling for those in early stages of dementia, connect with ongoing support for those living alone, training to health care providers and caregivers, and more education for community members and fi rst responders to better spot dementia and connect those with the condition with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Center.

Teton County land records to be storied via ‘blockchain’

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County government is upping its cyber game with a new agreement to record land records with “blockchain,” essentially a digital ledger.

Overstock.com’s blockchain-meets-property rights subsidiary, Medici Land Governance announced today that it has teamed up with Teton County to develop a blockchain-based land records and information platform in 2019.

“We are proud to see Wyoming lead the way in implementing cutting-edge technologies, such as blockchain, into existing markets like land registry,” said Sherry Daigle, Teton County Clerk, in a press release. “With Medici Land Governance’s expertise, we can create a reliable property registry system in Teton County with hopes to expand into other Wyoming counties.”

Blockchain is typically used to track transactions made in bitcoin or another cryptocurrency in a way that is recorded chronologically and publicly.

The Teton County lands record platform will use MLG’s technologies, policies and programs to track and record information related to real property for management purposes. Teton County land records going back to 1996 will be recorded on the new platform, including mortgages, release of liens and other similar documents.

The blockchain platform will be a backup of current documents on the web only, Daigle said.