State Briefs

Parents jailed after newborn tests positive for meth

JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson couple is behind bars and their newborn is in protective custody after a doctor told police that the child tested positive for methamphetamine.

The baby and her mother, 34-year-old Tosha Scott, chemically tested positive for the drug “during the labor and delivery at the hospital,” according to police.

The Jackson Police Department received the call at 11 a.m. Thursday. A doctor said the 10-day-old baby boy tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to the probable cause affidavit. The test was ordered after Scott’s urine tested positive for the same substances.

Doctors confronted Scott and the child’s father Aube Ringer, 35, but they denied the allegation and left the doctor’s office, police said.

Police followed up by serving a search warrant at the couple’s Jackson home.

“We located numerous items of paraphernalia related to the use of meth,” Jackson Police Lt. Roger Schultz said.

There was not a meth lab in the house but glass pipes, meth residue and torches were recovered from closets, officers said.

“During the search warrant 17 glass pipes, miscellaneous glass pipe parts with residue, baggies with white residue and torches were found in multiple rooms and closets inside the home,” the affidavit states.

A field test confirmed the substances as meth, officers wrote.

Ringer and Scott were arrested and each charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of abandoning or endangering children.

“The child has been put into protective custody with foster parents,” Schultz said.

More groups appeal grizzly ruling

JACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming now has some company in its decision to fight a judge’s September decision that restored Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears, precluding a hunt.

Four interveners in the dispute between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and environmental groups and Native American tribes have also submitted notices to appeal. The “defendant interveners” that have signed on alongside the state of Wyoming include Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association, which filed jointly, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation, which also filed jointly. The groups all submitted their legal paperwork last week.

The primary defendant, the Fish and Wildlife Service, has not yet decided to appeal U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s September ruling that reinstated federal protections for the 700 or so grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The deadline to do so is Dec. 24.

If the federal government doesn’t appeal, Wyoming and the nongovernmental groups’ appeals may not hold much weight, according to one attorney on the opposite side of the dispute.

“They must know that their appeal is invalid unless the Fish and Wildlife Service also appeals,” Center for Biological Diversity senior attorney and Victor, Idaho, resident Andrea Santarsiere said. “I would guess they’re either trying to make a statement to the public or pressure the Fish and Wildlife Service to appeal.”

The notices of appeal that the defendant-interveners filed do not shine any light into legal arguments, but rather are brief procedural documents.

Settlement reached in home efficiency scam

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office announced Friday it had reached a settlement with a company accused of scamming people into purchasing “home efficiency products” that didn’t lower homeowners’ utility bills as promised.

Pinnacle Powerful Solutions and its two owners, Ron Yung and Linda Pearson, must issue refunds to all Wyoming residents who bought their products, totaling $85,000, in 15 weeks. If they do not meet the time restriction, they will be subject to a $60,000 penalty.

The company also is banned from selling home efficiency products in Wyoming for five years.

Pinnacle Powerful Solutions came under scrutiny after issuing a mailer inviting people to have a free steak dinner at Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, according to the attorney general’s initial filing in August.

Attendees listened to a presentation from Pinnacle Powerful Solutions about equipment meant to provide “efficiencies” and lower utility bills. Customers paid thousands of dollars for the equipment that ultimately had no benefit, according to the filing.

When people went to confront the company about the false promises, the agents who sold it to them had left town.

“The attorney general is thankful to those consumers who came forward to report this scam,” Attorney General Peter Michael’s office wrote in a news release. “It is important to the legitimate businesses who provide home improvement and other valuable services that their reputations are not tarnished by the few who are willing to break the law in search of easy money.”

Refunds will be provided from the company by mail, according to the release.