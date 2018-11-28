State Briefs

No charges against police in Rock Springs shooting

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Sweetwater County attorney concluded law enforcement officers were justified in their use of force in the shooting of 26-year-old Austin Pacheco on Wednesday afternoon in Rock Springs.

“After a careful review of the facts and circumstances, as well as the video footage, I have come to the conclusion that these officers were not only justified in the amount of force used, but had no other choice

in their actions,” Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said in a press release Monday. “No charges will be filed against law enforcement in this matter.”

Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched Wednesday to the 2100 block of Century Boulevard in reference to a man striking vehicles with a hatchet. Officers said they saw Pacheco, who appeared very agitated, with a hatchet in his hand at the Kum & Go parking lot at 1806 Elk St.

Pacheco allegedly refused to drop the weapon despite repeated demands from law enforcement and pleas from his brother who was at the scene, according to a Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office press release.

A bean bag gun was deployed to subdue Pacheco, who allegedly responded by rearing back to throw the hatchet at the officer firing the bean bag gun. Pacheco was shot one time while in the act of throwing the deadly weapon, which struck the vehicle next to the officer, according to the press release.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to Pacheco, who was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and later flown to the University of Utah Medical Center, where he is still hospitalized. His medical status is unknown.

Casper businessman convicted of sexual assault

CASPER (WNE) — Tony Cercy bowed his head as a near-unified sigh poured from the supporters gathered behind him.

His attorney, Pamela Mackey, likewise bowed her head.

At defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca’s request, Judge Daniel Forgey began questioning jurors. Cercy’s wife, Caryl, covered her face with her hands, breathing loudly. She began to shake as she sobbed.

Moments before, the jury had convicted her husband of third-degree sexual assault. After brief arguments from Pagliuca and prosecutor Michael Blonigen, Natrona County sheriff ’s deputies took Cercy into custody. He will be held without bond as he awaits a sentencing hearing.

The decision Thursday caps a dramatic fall for the businessman who rose to the top of a Wyoming oilfield service company and invested heavily in downtown Casper before being accused — and, after nearly 16 months, convicted — of performing oral sex on an unconscious woman at his home.

The victim and the victim’s family were not in the Hot Springs County courtroom in Thermopolis to hear the verdict. A private attorney, retained by the family to help navigate the prosecution process, was present. She declined to immediately offer a statement on behalf of the family following Cercy’s conviction.

The prosecutor said he hasn’t decided yet on the sentence he will seek for Cercy. A Department of Corrections representative will conduct an investigation into Cercy’s background before his sentencing hearing.

In the meantime, Cercy is expected to appeal. He had asked the state’s highest court to dismiss the case on double jeopardy grounds, but the Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear that motion.

Gillette woman one of first to complete Boot Camp

GILLETTE (WNE) — A Gillette woman has become one of just a few women in the state to complete Boot Camp and, as a result, has had her prison sentence reduced to supervised probation.

In March, Mariah Gomez, 24, was sentenced to two to three years in prison for violating probation for a 2014 drug endangered child charge.

District Judge Thomas Rumpke recommended she spend part of her sentence at Boot Camp, which is a six-month rehabilitative program in Newcastle for first-time male offenders. Those who finish the program are often released on probation or to a halfway house instead of returning to prison for the remainder of their sentences.

Because the Newcastle program excludes women, Gomez was sent to a Florida boot camp, which she completed successfully. Now, instead of returning to prison for the remainder of her two- to three-year sentence, Rumpke has placed her on three years of supervised probation during which she must complete outpatient substance abuse treatment and participate in a Casper re-entry program.

“I would like to thank you for giving me a second chance by allowing me the opportunity to be a part of the basic training program,” Gomez said in a recent letter to Rumpke. “While attending this program, I have become stronger both physically and mentally.”

Rumpke recommended Gomez for Boot Camp at the suggestion of her lawyer, Steven Titus.

“Before she was sent to Florida, she had her head on straight, and I think she took everything very seriously,” Titus said. “She had no regressions at any point of the program, fully accepted responsibility for what she had done and had a change in her mindset.”