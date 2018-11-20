State Briefs

State asks judge to throw out public records case

CHEYENNE (WNE) – Attorneys for the Wyoming State Auditor’s Office want a Laramie County judge to throw out a case accusing her of taking too long to release public documents.

American Transparency, an Illinois group that runs the website Openthebooks.com, and the Equality State Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit in July accusing State Auditor Cynthia Cloud of wrongfully denying and delaying requests for the state’s checkbook.

The group first requested the records and was denied in 2015 because Cloud’s office said that compiling state payments for a year would make it impossible to perform essential duties.

This year, Cloud reversed her decision and agreed to release five years worth of transactions at a cost of $8,000.

The initial complaint accused Cloud of stalling, and asked Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to force Cloud to fulfill the request in a timely manner, cover their expenses and pay fines for violating public records law.

Rebecca Zisch, a lawyer in the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, said in a hearing Monday the judge didn’t have standing to make any of those findings. She also said the transparency groups hadn’t asked for the proper course of action.

She said the transparency groups couldn’t seek recourse under the Wyoming Public Records Act because the auditor accepted their request.

And Zisch defended the auditor’s office taking so long to release the records. She said Cloud had already released thousands of pages of documents during 12 transmissions and would continue to do so until the request was filled.

Gillette student faces nine charges in threats

GILLETTE (WNE) — The 14-year-old Sage Valley student who brought two handguns and 36 rounds of ammunition to school and threatened to shoot another student and staff members faces nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.

Each of the nine counts is for a potential victim who was identified as someone the student intended to target because he was unhappy with them or was in the classroom where the student planned to commit the shooting, Wasson said.

The Campbell County Attorney’s Office declined to say whether the 14-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.

The student took the guns from a family member, and because the guns were taken without the owner’s consent or knowledge, there will be no charges related to the firearms, Wasson said.

On Tuesday morning, the student was carrying a 40-caliber handgun and had a 9mm handgun in his locker when another student heard him making the threats. That student told Sage Valley staff, who contained the student, called the police and locked down the school. The student acted alone and was prevented from committing any acts of violence or hurting anyone.

In the wake of the threatened shooting at Sage Valley, the Gillette Police Department has received other reports of students planning shootings at several schools, but none have been substantiated, Wasson said.

“It’s fairly common under these circumstances,” he said about the reports. “People are hypersensitive in times like these.”

As a precautionary measure, there were additional officers at the schools Wednesday.

Part of UW tuition increase revenue to go to priority projects

LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees agreed last week to a new policy putting half of all future tuition increases to funding priorities identified by administrators and ASUW — the university’s student body — that are “deemed most impactful or needed to enhance student success,” the new policy states.

Since 2014, a trustees’ policy has mandated an annual 4 percent tuition increase. Half those increases went to faculty and staff increases. The other half were distributed to funding libraries, IT and academic unit support.

Under the new policy adopted Nov. 13, the funding for student success will replace the funding that has gone to libraries, IT and academic unit support.

The change comes as the trustees reviewed the policy this week for the first time since it was enacted four years ago. ASUW President Seth Jones requested the change Wednesday after the student body passed a resolution in support of the change Tuesday.

The ASUW resolution argues “students should have input in how their tuition is being allocated” and “having a new review process would allow students to be more vocal and involved with the tuition review process.”

On Tuesday, ASUW also established a committee responsible for creating proposals regarding the allocation of funding from tuition increases.

UW President Laurie Nichols said the funding could be allocated to one-time or recurring projects.

For example, a desire to increase mental health counseling offerings was identified as a priority by ASUW, Nichols said. Allocations for those services would make for an appropriate recurring expense, she said.

Trustee Kermit Brown did express some concern about the new system, noting the funding for student projects will take an increasingly larger percentage of tuition revenue over time, detracting from other priorities.