State Briefs

Man gives fake name, goes to jail on other man’s crime

GILLETTE (WNE) — To avoid arrest, Hans Heller gave officers a fake name during an August traffic stop and ended up serving time for another man’s crimes.

Heller now faces charges of perjury and forgery, both felonies, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.

When a Campbell County sheriff’s deputy stopped Heller, 30, on Aug. 18, Heller said his name was Scotty Knight but used his own birth date, according to court documents.

The deputy contacted dispatch, which said there was an active Campbell County warrant for Knight for failure to pay on a criminal trespass charge. Although the birthday Heller provided wasn’t Knight’s, the deputy thought he had lied to avoid being arrested on the warrant.

Even after the deputy told Heller about Knight’s active warrant, Heller continued the impersonation and went to jail, where he signed documents with Knight’s name.

Two days later, he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Phillips and swore under oath that he was Knight, according to court documents.

Phillips, thinking he was Knight, sentenced him to two days in jail — which he had just served after the traffic stop — and reimposed fines for Knight’s criminal trespass charge. Heller was then released from jail as Knight.

A few days later, a deputy was looking through the list of inmates who had been recently released from jail when he noticed that the photo attached to Knight’s name was of Heller, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Heller on Wednesday after serving him warrants for the three new charges, as well as for the charges he tried to avoid during the August traffic stop — interference with a peace officer, failure to comply with child support, failure to pay a driving under suspension ticket and a Gillette municipal warrant.

Plea deal set in sexual abuse case

CODY (WNE) — Thirty-seven-year old Cody resident Mathew Melnar entered an agreement Nov. 1 to plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and indecent taping of a minor, felony crimes that could land him 6-9 years behind bars.

Melnar was accused of sexually abusing a female minor a dozen times over a year-long period from 2016 to 2017, hiding a clandestine camera in a bathroom where the minor was changing.

The second degree sexual abuse of a minor charges Melnar pleaded guilty to carry 5-7 years in jail alone. If his plea agreement is accepted by district court judge Bill Simpson, he will have to register as a sex offender.

Under the arrangement Melnar made with the Park County attorney, 18 felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and voyeurism will be dismissed with prejudice at the time of sentencing.

Each felony count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison with fines of up to $10,000. Melnar was scheduled to face trial for the 20 original felony charges March 4 in 5th District Judicial Court but for now the trial will be scrapped. No date has been set for Melnar’s final sentencing.

If Simpson rejects the agreement, Melnar may withdraw his plea, while the State retains the right to prosecute all original charges.

Cody police detective Justin Dollard described the amount of evidence against Melnar as “overwhelming” in the voyeurism case. He wrote the evidence file includes “150 printed pages of Google search history [and] on almost every page I located a search related to pornography sites.”

Airbnb generates $1.1M in Wyoming tax revenue

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Hospitality company Airbnb announced last week that its hosts generated approximately $1.1 million in tax revenue during the first year of its agreement with the state of Wyoming.

Airbnb started collecting and remitting taxes on behalf of hosts Aug. 1, 2017.

Guests are charged the tax on their bill, and the company forwards all eligible state sales tax, municipal sales tax and local lodging taxes to the state. Wyoming is one of more than 400 jurisdictions in the world to share tax agreements with the company.

Airbnb is an online hospitality service for travelers to lease or rent short-term lodging. The company acts as a broker, earning a percentage of service fees for every booking.

Airbnb’s 1,600 Wyoming hosts welcomed 56,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2017-18, a 132 percent increase over the previous 12 months – earning nearly $8.9 million, or an average of $5,500 each, during that time.

“Whether it’s travelers eager to explore the state’s beautiful national and state parks, or for big events like the August 2017 solar eclipse, we’re glad the Airbnb community can help host a growing number of visitors to Wyoming,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb public policy director for Wyoming.

Earlier this year, the company announced the 2017 solar eclipse attracted a record number of visitors to Wyoming Airbnb, with more than 3,900 guest arrivals.

This year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days was the biggest week for Airbnb in the city’s history, too, with more than 1,200 guests using the service – a 145 percent increase from last year’s event.