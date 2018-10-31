State Briefs

Judge dismisses Taylor Haynes eligibility suit

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Laramie County judge earlier this month dismissed a lawsuit over the residency of a perennial Republican candidate for governor.

Taylor Haynes no longer faces legal action over whether he was eligible to run for Wyoming elected office in the Aug. 21 primary. The district court also won’t hear evidence about whether he lived on the Colorado side of his ranch that straddles the Wyoming-Colorado border.

The court also dismissed questions about whether the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office has the authority to remove a candidate from a ballot after it has been certified and printed.

In a statement, Haynes maintained that the lawsuit was a hoax, and accused Secretary of State Ed Buchanan of using it to garner votes for Harriet Hageman, who also ran for the Republican nomination.

Haynes also endorsed Buchanan’s Democratic challenger, Jim Byrd, for secretary of state in the Nov. 6 general election.

“(The state) lied in their press release, stating they had proof I was not a Wyoming resident,” Haynes wrote. “Their recent motion to dismiss the case as moot is an admission of their lying.”

A spokesman for Buchanan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the state moved last month to dismiss the case because there was no longer an active legal question when Haynes lost the primary.

In a release at the time, Buchanan implored the Legislature to give the secretary of state the authority to remove candidates from the ballot if they are deemed ineligible.

“The Legislature is the right body for this issue,” Buchanan wrote. “The Wyoming Constitution instructs the Legislature to ‘secure the purity of elections, and guard against abuses of the elective franchise.’”

GOP fire suspect turns himself in

LARAMIE (WNE) — Kellen Sorber, the man charged with setting fire to the Albany County Republican Party headquarters, turned himself in Saturday.

After federal agents put out a $5,000 reward for information about the suspect, the 27-year-old turned himself in at the Albany County jail, undersheriff Josh DeBree said.

Sorber had been working at Speedgoat Cafe at the time of the Sept. 6 fire at Laramie’s 214 Ivinson St. building. Speedgoat owner Tim Hentgen said Sorber disappeared after Oct. 16, when agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived at the with a warrant to collect a DNA sample.

An apartment that sits atop the Republican headquarters was occupied at the time of the Sept. 6 fire, though there were no injuries.

Denise Greller, chair of the Albany County Democratic Party, said Sorber had not been affiliated with the local Democrats in any way.

Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.

Moose carcass blown up to avoid bear conflicts

JACKSON (WNE) — Worried about possible people-carnivore conflict, Bridger-Teton National Forest officials recently exploded a full-grown bull moose whose final resting place was along a popular trail near the Cache Creek trailhead.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel received a report from a hiker of the moose carcass’ whereabouts near the mouth of Woods Canyon late last week, and on Thursday night Game Warden Kyle Lash removed the head of the animal, which outwardly looked to be in good shape.

The next morning, Game and Fish’s brucellosis/feedground/habitat biologist, Ben Wise, examined the moose head and found “a lot” of carotid artery worms, which can cause blindness.

“We pulled a golf-ball-size amount of worms out of one side of [the artery],” Lash said, “and it was about the same on the others side.”

The animal’s lungs were also black, likely from pneumonia, but Wise’s assessment was that the parasitic worms were likely the leading cause of death. There was nothing to indicate the animal had been poached, Lash said.

The moose carcass, which was within the Gros Ventre Wilderness, was blown up by the Bridger-Teton on Friday.

“There’s nothing left,” Lash said. “It’s kind of a slick way to get rid of a carcass.”

The idea behind using explosives is that the not-so-intact body would be scavenged and thus dissipate much more quickly, reducing the odds that large carnivores would linger in an area frequented by people. Mountain lions, black bears and wolves are all regular inhabitants of the Cache Creek area. Lash passed on his concerns to the Bridger-Teton, especially because the Woods Canyon Trail is well-used by elk hunters in November.